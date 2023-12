Punjab: SAD leader Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia Monday appeared before a special investigation team of the Punjab Police in Patiala district for questioning in a drugs case.

Tight security arrangements have been made around the SIT office. Majithia reached the office along with his counsels around 11:45 am. The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

Before reaching the SIT office in Patiala, Majithia said he is a law-abiding citizen and has complete trust in law.

The SAD leader accused the AAP government of playing politics over the drugs issue and claimed that he was summoned by the SIT because he was speaking against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also alleged that Mann was using the state machinery against him.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

In August last year, Majithia came out of the Patiala jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case. He was released after spending more than five months in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)