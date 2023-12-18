Left Menu

Youth's body found hanging at Eden Gardens gallery

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 12:55 IST
Youth's body found hanging at Eden Gardens gallery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a youth was found hanging from one of the galleries of Eden Gardens here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik, son of a ground worker, they said.

Barik was found hanging from the upper tier of gallery-K of the stadium by one of the caretakers, a senior officer said, adding that the youth was missing since Sunday afternoon.

''The deceased was possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting appointment as a ground staff at the Eden Gardens like his father and uncle, who are also employed there. We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The body has been sent for post-mortem,'' the officer said.

The youth's family members had filed a missing complaint with Maidan police station on Sunday, he said, adding that the deceased was staying with his father and uncle at the quarters meant for Eden Gardens' staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023