China complains to US over arms sales to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:02 IST
China has made representations with the United States over its arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.
China urges the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan and stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said, adding that Beijing will take measures against relevant enterprises involved in the arms sales to Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang
- Beijing
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Taiwan Strait
- Wang Wenbin
- Taiwan
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese developer Evergrande risking liquidation if creditors veto its plan for handling huge debts
Chinese national arrested in UP for attempt to cross Indo-Nepal border illegally
Hong Kong court puts off Chinese developer Evergrande's hearing on its debt restructuring to January
Chinese President Xi to meet with Belarus president
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:01 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 4