Left Menu

China complains to US over arms sales to Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:02 IST
China complains to US over arms sales to Taiwan
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI

China has made representations with the United States over its arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

China urges the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan and stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said, adding that Beijing will take measures against relevant enterprises involved in the arms sales to Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023