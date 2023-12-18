Left Menu

Five held for raping woman

On December 7, one of the accused, who was proceeding on his two-wheeler, saw the woman on the roadside and gave lift, police said, adding that he took the victim near an abandoned railway quarters after offering to drop her at Lalapet. Subsequently, three other friends too sexually assaulted her, a release from the city police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested here for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Monday. On December 7, one of the accused, who was proceeding on his two-wheeler, saw the woman on the roadside and gave lift, police said, adding that he took the victim near an abandoned railway quarters after offering to drop her at Lalapet. He then called his associate and both sexually assaulted the woman. Subsequently, three other friends too sexually assaulted her, a release from the city police said. Later, the second accused dropped the victim at Tarnaka, police added.

The woman subsequently lodged a complaint after which a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC was registered at Lallaguda police station. During the course of the investigation, the five accused were arrested on Sunday, police said.

