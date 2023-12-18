China ships sent to sea near Diaoyu Islands on Monday - coast guard

A fleet of Chinese ships sailed in the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Dec. 18, the coast guard said in a statement on Monday.

The waters around Diaoyu Islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands, are disputed and claimed by both China and Japan. The two sides have faced off in the waters, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

