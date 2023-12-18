Counterfeit notes seized in Mangaluru, one held

The central crime branch (CCB) police here have arrested a person on charges of possessing counterfeit notes and trying to circulate them in the city, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Praswit (25), a resident of Manjeshwar. The seized counterfeit notes were of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination. Initial investigation revealed that the accused had so far circulated fake notes worth around 8,000 to 9,000 in the Kankanady area, sources said.

The police seized fake currency notes including three numbers of Rs 500, two of Rs 200 and three of Rs 100 denomination and a mobile phone handset from the accused. The police have seized a total of 8 fake notes valued at Rs 2,200, a mobile phone valued at Rs 10,000 and 35 genuine currency notes valued at Rs 4,250 from the accused. The assets of the accused were searched.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Mangaluru CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, sources said.

