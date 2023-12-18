Left Menu

Counterfeit notes seized in Mangaluru, one held

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had so far circulated fake notes worth around 8,000 to 9,000 in the Kankanady area, sources said.The police seized fake currency notes including three numbers of Rs 500, two of Rs 200 and three of Rs 100 denomination and a mobile phone handset from the accused.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:22 IST
Counterfeit notes seized in Mangaluru, one held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central crime branch (CCB) police here have arrested a person on charges of possessing counterfeit notes and trying to circulate them in the city, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Praswit (25), a resident of Manjeshwar. The seized counterfeit notes were of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination. Initial investigation revealed that the accused had so far circulated fake notes worth around 8,000 to 9,000 in the Kankanady area, sources said.

The police seized fake currency notes including three numbers of Rs 500, two of Rs 200 and three of Rs 100 denomination and a mobile phone handset from the accused. The police have seized a total of 8 fake notes valued at Rs 2,200, a mobile phone valued at Rs 10,000 and 35 genuine currency notes valued at Rs 4,250 from the accused. The assets of the accused were searched.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Mangaluru CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023