Delhi Assembly passes resolution summoning finance secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:31 IST
The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution summoning the principal secretary of the finance department at 2 pm for allegedly obstructing government funds earmarked for the House.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that because the funds were not being approved by Finance Secretary A C Verma, annual programmes of the Assembly on Diwali and Chhath could not be held this year.

The function on Christmas will also not be held, he said during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly.

Chief Whip of the AAP Dilip Pandey moved the resolution for summoning Verma to the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

