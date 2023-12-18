Left Menu

SP MLA Abu Azmi demands withdrawal of cases against people accused of carrying Hamas flag at rally

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week assured appropriate action after a BJP MLC told the legislative council that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the terror group was waved at the rally held in Jalgaon district.An MLC recently asked a question about this incident, and immediately, cases were registered against 11 persons for carrying a Hamas flag.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:35 IST
SP MLA Abu Azmi demands withdrawal of cases against people accused of carrying Hamas flag at rally
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Monday demanded the withdrawal of police cases registered against 11 persons for allegedly carrying a flag of Hamas during a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in November. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Azmi rubbished the claim that the protestors had carried a Hamas flag during the pro-Palestine rally and termed the allegation as ''false''. ''Muslims in Dharangaon (Jalgaon district) had organised a rally in support of Palestine with proper permission on November 8. A local group later organised a counter-rally and raised provocative slogans. This rally was organised without permission, but no police case was registered against them,'' the legislator said. He further said that the counter-protestors had alleged that Muslims had carried a Hamas flag during the rally. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week assured appropriate action after a BJP MLC told the legislative council that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the "terror group" was waved at the rally held in Jalgaon district.

''An MLC recently asked a question about this incident, and immediately, cases were registered against 11 persons for carrying a Hamas flag. This claim is false. The protestors had carried a flag of Palestine,'' Azmi said.

The legislator said the 11 persons were wrongly implicated by the police and sought to know if the state government would withdraw cases registered them. During a discussion in the legislative council last week, MLC Prasad Lad had said that some anti-social people had raised slogans in support of Hamas and waved a flag of the terror outfit at the rally in Jalgaon and no action had been taken against them. To this, the deputy chief minister had said that the information provided by Lad would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023