NIA conducts searches at 19 locations over terror group bust

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:48 IST
The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 19 locations in South India in connection with an alleged Jihadi terrorist group busted by it, officials said Monday.

The agency launched the searches after registering an FIR against several members of the group, they said.

The officials said the premises connected with several suspected members of the group are being searched.

