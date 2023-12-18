Delhi Jal Board's 'revenue week' to begin on Dec 26, four camps to promote lesser-known facilities

The Delhi Jal Board's 'revenue week' is slated to begin on December 26 and four camps will be set up across the city to make the people aware of the lesser-known facilities provided by the board, sources said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will during the revenue week' set up camps where they will give demonstrations on how to do self-billing, read a meter and use the facility of temporary disconnection besides other facilities.

The DJB will hold a meeting with the officials of Zonal Revenue Offices (ZRO) on Monday and the officers have been asked to identify locations where the camps will be set up, sources said.

''The 'revenue week' will begin on December 26. The DJB is organising a meeting with the officials of Zonal Revenue Offices (ZRO) today. The officers have been informed to identify locations where the camps will be set up. We have to identify four such locations and accordingly set up camps,'' a source at the DJB told PTI.

The source said that there were plans to set up camps at the Zonal Revenue Offices but the camps will be set up in other parts of the city since the citizens approach ZRO during distress most of the times.

''At the campaign, we will be providing information like how to read your meter. During self-billing, the individual does not know how to read the meter and they used to put the entire unit wherein an exorbitant bill was raised and later had to be corrected. So, if someone knows how to read the meter, these issues can be minimised,'' a source at the DJB told PTI earlier.

The source said there is a facility of temporary disconnection that is rarely utilised by the people despite some being away from their residents for one to two months.

''There were times when we observed that people leave their houses and go on vacations for two months or more and yet the bill used to be generated. However, the DJB also has the facility for temporary disconnection, but most people don't know how to utilise it,'' the source said.

The DJB earlier held a 'maintenance week' during which 11 additional chief engineers (maintenance) were posted at their respective zones to identify and address the issues.

