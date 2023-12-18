Left Menu

Dhami asks officials to make Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:14 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asked officials to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state by 2025.

During a high-level meeting, Dhami asked them to work effectively in the direction of turning the state into a model of good governance and getting the memorandums of understanding signed at the Global Investment Summit off the ground as fast as possible.

Dhami asked Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar to conduct awareness campaigns involving educational institutions, health department and de-addiction centres for making Uttarakhand drug-free and work towards that objective in mission mode.

Expeditious steps should be taken towards good governance, Dhami said and asked Information Technology Development Agency Secretary Shailesh Bagoli to ensure that most of the services go online.

Correspondences should be disposed of in a time-bound manner and departments should disseminate information about the online services available so that more and more people avail of them.

Asking officials to get the investment MoUs off the ground, he said they have to ensure that investors do not suffer unnecessary obstacles and inconveniences.

The single window system should be strengthened and implementation of MoUs which have the potential to generate employment opportunities should be given top priority, Dhami said.

