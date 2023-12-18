Left Menu

District Mineral Foundations set up in 644 districts in 23 states: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

18-12-2023
District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) have been set up in 644 districts across 23 states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

States have been empowered to establish DMFs to work for the welfare and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining-related operations.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said DMFs have been set up in 644 districts in 23 states.

States have also been empowered to frame rules for regulating the working of the DMFs.

''To enhance transparency and accountability in DMF... Ministry of Mines has requested the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) to take up special audit of DMF and in response the CAG has informed that the same has been taken up in the annual audit plan of FY2023-24,'' the minister said.

