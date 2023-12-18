Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate good governance week celebrations on Tuesday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will on Tuesday inaugurate the good governance week celebrations here, to further good governance at every level in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on December 19 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre during which senior government functionaries from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and secretaries to the government of India will participate, it said.

Representatives of state governments and district collectors from all districts across the country will participate virtually, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings and best wishes for the success of the third 'Sushasan Saptah'.

In his message, the prime minister said the most vital element of good governance is the simplification of procedures and practices within the government to make them more citizen-centric and people-friendly.

''Such initiatives reflect the establishment of a transformative relationship between people and government,'' Modi was quoted as having said in the statement.

The good governance week 2023 is the third consecutive year of week-long celebrations organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The good governance week events yield very positive outcomes and generate a great sense of commitment and togetherness in the government's steadfast objective of fostering administrative reforms, the statement said.

''On this occasion, administrations of states, UTs and at the district level share the platform with the government of India and highlight the best practices in administration which in turn promotes cooperative federalism and improves the discharging of our administrative functions in a cohesive manner that further improves the lives of our citizens,'' the statement said.

Singh will also launch an e-office advanced analytics dashboard to facilitate in-depth data analysis and strengthen decision-making in the central secretariat.

''CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) mobile app to enable citizens to file their grievances from their mobile phones, including through voice-based filing, will also be launched by the minister,'' it said.

