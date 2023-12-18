Left Menu

MP electricity board's assistant engineer caught accepting bribe in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:36 IST
MP electricity board's assistant engineer caught accepting bribe in Jabalpur
The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's police wing on Monday caught an assistant engineer of the state electricity board while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor in Jabalpur city, an official said.

After completing work of installing an 11 KV power line and a transformer, the contractor wanted to hand it over to the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board, said the official of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE).

Assistant engineer of the board Shailendra Nath sought Rs 60,000 as a bribe from the contractor for completing the handover formality, said Lokayukta SPE's superintendent of police Sanjay Sahu.

The contractor agreed to pay the amount, but at the same time filed a complaint with the anti-corruption agency.

On Monday, the SPE laid a trap and caught the assistant engineer while accepting the bribe amount in his office, said Sahu.

A case has been registered against Nath under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

