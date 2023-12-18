Crane accident: Tow truck driver held for college student's death

Police have arrested the driver of the tow truck who allegedly pushed a college student between a crane and a car leading to her death in Greater Noida two days ago, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been charged with rash driving and causing death due to negligence, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

''The accused was arrested on Sunday after an FIR was lodged in the case on the complaint of the family of the 22-year-old college student. The driver has been sent to jail,'' Kumar told PTI.

The accused driver has been identified as Vijay Bhati, aged around 35 years, a resident, the police said.

Initially, police had said it was reported on December 16 that Divyanshi Sharma had tripped while chasing the tow truck on the road, bumping with the crane which caused injuries and subsequently her death during treatment at a hospital.

During the investigation, it came to light that Sharma, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Delhi, was returning home with friends from the college in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida when her car broke down and she booked a towing service, a local police official said.

''Later it emerged that Sharma had chased the tow truck after she noticed that her car was being handled irresponsibly and some scratches had also come up on the vehicle,'' the official said.

''When she and her friends confronted the driver, an argument broke out after which the accused driver pushed her and she fell between the crane and the car, getting dragged for some distance. She suffered injuries and later succumbed,'' the official told PTI.

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Knowledge Park police station under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving), the police said.

