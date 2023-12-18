Left Menu

Cong MLA's son arrested for abetting wife's suicide in MP's Chhindwara

The police on Monday arrested the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradeshs Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday. He was arrested following a probe, he said.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:39 IST
Cong MLA's son arrested for abetting wife's suicide in MP's Chhindwara
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Monday arrested the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Monday. Aditya Valmiki (35) was arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with his wife Monika's death, said Parasia's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Jitendra Singh said.

According to police, Aditya is the son of Sohanlal Valmiki, a Congress MLA from Parasia. Monika had hanged herself at the Valmiki residence on December 14, leaving behind a suicide note in which she accused Aditya of harassing her physically and mentally, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case was registered against Aditya. He was arrested following a probe, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023