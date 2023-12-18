Left Menu

Delhi man killed in road rage incident, two held

The cousins run a scrap business, they said.An incident of road rage took place near Tagore Garden metro station under the jurisdiction of Rajouri Garden police around 5.30 pm on Sunday, said the police.Ravinder Singh, a taxi driver, was driving home with his son and a relative from Moti Nagar when a car brushed passed his cab while overtaking it, said a senior police officer.Singh stopped his car, rolled down his window and shouted at the driver of the vehicle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:45 IST
Delhi man killed in road rage incident, two held
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man was killed after two people assaulted him in an alleged case of road rage near west Delhi's Tagore Garden metro station, police said on Monday.

The two accused -- Jatin Samariya (21) and his cousin Pawan Samariya (21) -- have been arrested in the matter. The cousins run a scrap business, they said.

''An incident of road rage took place near Tagore Garden metro station under the jurisdiction of Rajouri Garden police around 5.30 pm on Sunday,'' said the police.

Ravinder Singh, a taxi driver, was driving home with his son and a relative from Moti Nagar when a car brushed passed his cab while overtaking it, said a senior police officer.

''Singh stopped his car, rolled down his window and shouted at the driver of the vehicle. They stopped their car a few metres ahead, blocked Singh's cab and asked him to get out. The two men then assaulted him and fled,'' said the officer.

The police received a PCR call and the victim narrated the incident to the investigators. Later, after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The police registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.

Singh's son and his relative could not note down the offending vehicle's registration number in the commotion, they said.

''The only clue they could provide was that the vehicle was a white Hyundai Creta. Multiple police teams were formed to track down the vehicle and the accused,'' said the senior officer.

Footage from CCTV camera was analysed and the vehicle tracked down. On Monday, the two men were arrested from their home in Pashchim Vihar. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023