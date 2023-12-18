Left Menu

UK government, health union agree offer for specialist doctors

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:46 IST
UK government, health union agree offer for specialist doctors
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government and a trade union representing doctors have agreed an offer of reforms for specialist and speciality doctors, the government said on Monday.

The offer will be put to members of the British Medical Association trade union for a vote in the coming weeks, it added.

