Two scamsters arrested in UP's Gorakhpur

Two scamsters, who floated an organisation named 'Yogi Corporation of India' and targeted the people, especially the BJP workers promising them posts in the party organisation were arrested here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, said that the police on Sunday evening arrested two fraudsters, who have also affixed 'Yogi' to their names and mentioned Gorakhnath temple as their address to give credibility to their claims. Bishnoi said Harsh Chauhan alias Yogi Harshnath, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Yogi Kedarnath alias Kedar Nath Agrahari, a resident of Maharajganj, were arrested and action is being taken against them under the Gangster Act, adding their bank account has also been seized.

He said the scamsters floated an 'MSME' under the name of 'Yogi Corporation of India' on December 13 and also gave their address as Gorakhnath temple to make their claim more authentic.

The SP said the two scamsters added Yogi to their names. The two were enrolling members all over the country at Rs 1100 per annum, said Bishnoi and added that they collected a substantial amount within a few days.

However, their bank account was seized, he said.

The SP said that police recovered 87 fictitious appointment letters, 83 counterfeit letterheads, eight application letters, letters requesting for attending Janta Darshan, two mobile phones and fraudulent IDs.

Some letters relating to the problems faced by the common people were also recovered from them, he added.

Bishnoi further said the names of two more people associated with the fraud organisation have come up and added action will be taken against them after an investigation.

The police swung into action on the complaint of one Ranjana Singh from Kanpur, the 'Mandal Mantri' of the BJP, who was promised a higher position by the Yogi Corporation of India. Ranjana Singh, who had somehow come to know their reality, filed a complaint against them at the Cantt police station in Gorakhpur.

In her complaint, she said that she had received a link on the WhatsApp group for joining the Yogi Corporation of India. Shortly afterwards, Kedarnath called and demanded a copy of her Aadhar card, a photo and money.

