CRPF recruit commits suicide in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
A 24-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a government school in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday, police said. Ajay Vaghela was found hanging from the ceiling in a government school building near his house in Moti Paniyali village of Palitana in the morning, an official from Palitana rural police station said.
Vaghela was undergoing at the CRPF recruit training centre at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting his village on leave, he said.
He allegedly hanged himself last night and was discovered by locals in the early hours of the day, the official said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.
