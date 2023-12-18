Girl injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane's Mumbra area

A 9-year-old girl was injured on Monday after the ceiling plaster in her house in Mumbra in Thane district collapsed, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 1am in Sanjay Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

''The occupants were asleep when the incident took place. Muskan Hanif Sheikh sustained injuries on the head. She has been hospitalised. Civic engineers visited the building and would decide further course of action after a thorough inspection,'' he said.

