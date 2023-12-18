Woman kills husband in UP's Agra

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by giving him electric shock on the night of December 16 here, police on Monday said. The woman tied her husband's feet when he slept and gave him electric shock, they said. The wife has confessed to killing her husband because of mutual discord, police said.

The deceased identified as Neeraj Kushwah (35) and his wife Preeti Kushwaha were living on rent along with their two daughters in Mustafa Quarters locality here, they said.

The husband, who worked as a vendor, was the native of Barhan in Agra district.

''On Monday, we got information at Sadar Police Station that a dead body of a male was found at a home in Mustafa Quarters under the limits of the Sadar Police Station in Agra City. There were no injury marks on the body, but prima facie it was found that the male was given electric shock in his feet,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, Sauraj Kumar Rai, told reporters here. ''When we interrogated the death of the male to his wife, she confessed that she had murdered her husband. She claimed that she killed her husband while tying the feet on the night of December 16 due to a mutual discord. She has accepted that she gave electric shock to her husband,'' he added.

Kushwah had regular fights with his wife due to consumption of liquor, said a local.

