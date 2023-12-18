Left Menu

Woman kills husband in UP's Agra

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by giving him electric shock on the night of December 16 here, police on Monday said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:10 IST
Woman kills husband in UP's Agra
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by giving him electric shock on the night of December 16 here, police on Monday said. The woman tied her husband's feet when he slept and gave him electric shock, they said. The wife has confessed to killing her husband because of mutual discord, police said.

The deceased identified as Neeraj Kushwah (35) and his wife Preeti Kushwaha were living on rent along with their two daughters in Mustafa Quarters locality here, they said.

The husband, who worked as a vendor, was the native of Barhan in Agra district.

''On Monday, we got information at Sadar Police Station that a dead body of a male was found at a home in Mustafa Quarters under the limits of the Sadar Police Station in Agra City. There were no injury marks on the body, but prima facie it was found that the male was given electric shock in his feet,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, Sauraj Kumar Rai, told reporters here. ''When we interrogated the death of the male to his wife, she confessed that she had murdered her husband. She claimed that she killed her husband while tying the feet on the night of December 16 due to a mutual discord. She has accepted that she gave electric shock to her husband,'' he added.

Kushwah had regular fights with his wife due to consumption of liquor, said a local.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023