Man found hanging from tree in Navi Mumbai

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in APMC market area in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said. The body was spotted by some morning walkers who informed the police, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:14 IST
The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in APMC market area in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said. The body was spotted by some morning walkers who informed the police, an official said. The deceased appears to be in his late teens, he said, adding that police suspect that the man hanged himself using a muffler.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and conducting further investigation, the official added.

