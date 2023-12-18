Left Menu

Man held with 2 kg heroin in Punjab's SBS Nagar

PTI | Sbsnagar | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested after two kg heroin was recovered from his possession in Punjab's SBS Nagar, said police on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SBS Nagar, Akhil Chaudhary, said that the man named Jaskarnjit Singh was held after heroin was recovered from his two-wheeler during police patrolling near the railway crossing.

The police also recovered Rs 1.02 lakh cash from his possession.

Several drug cases have already been registered against Singh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

