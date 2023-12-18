Egypt’s Sisi: war in Gaza is threat to national security
18-12-2023
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Israel-Hamas war is a threat to national security.
"This ongoing war on our eastern borders, which calls for the mobilisation of all our efforts to prevent its continuation, represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general," Sisi said in a televised speech after winning a third term as president.
