Egypt’s Sisi: war in Gaza is threat to national security

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Israel-Hamas war is a threat to national security.

"This ongoing war on our eastern borders, which calls for the mobilisation of all our efforts to prevent its continuation, represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general," Sisi said in a televised speech after winning a third term as president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)