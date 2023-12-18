Left Menu

Egypt’s Sisi: war in Gaza is threat to national security

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:23 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Israel-Hamas war is a threat to national security.

"This ongoing war on our eastern borders, which calls for the mobilisation of all our efforts to prevent its continuation, represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general," Sisi said in a televised speech after winning a third term as president.

