Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle

Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh were seized from a transport vehicle in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.The vehicle was intercepted by the police and Food and Drug Administration FDA officials at Dhamankar Naka on a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, he said. Further investigation is underway.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vehicle was intercepted by the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials at Dhamankar Naka on a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, he said. ''A stock of banned products of various tobacco brands worth Rs 8,06,750 was seized from the intercepted tempo,'' the official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration regulations against two occupants of the vehicle. Nobody has been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

