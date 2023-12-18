Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender involved in around 150 cases

Delhi Police has arrested a 53-year-old 'proclaimed offender' who was involved in around 150 criminal cases, officials said on Monday.

The accused Anil Chauhan was previously involved in 149 criminal cases of theft, attempt to murder and other cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She said a police team in south district was tasked with nabbing Chauhan, who was absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a robbery case.

The team received a tip-off that Chauhan was hiding in the Hari Nagar area here, following which a trap was laid and Chauhan was nabbed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, the DCP added.

