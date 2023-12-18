Left Menu

Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender involved in around 150 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:27 IST
Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender involved in around 150 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a 53-year-old 'proclaimed offender' who was involved in around 150 criminal cases, officials said on Monday.

The accused Anil Chauhan was previously involved in 149 criminal cases of theft, attempt to murder and other cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She said a police team in south district was tasked with nabbing Chauhan, who was absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a robbery case.

The team received a tip-off that Chauhan was hiding in the Hari Nagar area here, following which a trap was laid and Chauhan was nabbed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023