Robbers loot valuables from workers at cable company in Thane district

An FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 395 Punishment for dacoity and 347 Wrongful confinement to extort property of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:46 IST
A gang of 13 men struck an industrial unit and robbed its workers of their gold chains and other valuables collectively worth Rs 72,000 in Mankoli village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the wee hours on December 13 at a cable manufacturing unit, an official said. ''The gang members used ladders to jump into the company premises between 2.17 am and 2.37 a.m. They assaulted workers sleeping in the godown, tied them up, and relieved them of their belongings, including gold chains and rings,'' the official said, adding one of the gang members kept a vigil outside the company premises. All of them fled on motorcycles and a transport vehicle, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

