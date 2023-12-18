France's Macron to discuss Ukraine and MidEast with UK's Cameron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:24 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss topics including Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron's Elysee office.
Macron and Cameron will also discuss how to tackle illegal immigration, added the Elysee on Monday.
