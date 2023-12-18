Left Menu

Delhi: IAF officer booked for raping and intimidating woman

I visited his house in Ambala on November 16 where he raped me again and threatened me with dire consequences, the complainant told the police. A police officer said that an FIR has been filed and investigation has been taken up into the matter.

Delhi: IAF officer booked for raping and intimidating woman
The Delhi Police has booked an IAF officer for allegedly raping and intimidating a 24-year-old woman, officials on Monday said.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began the investigation into the matter.

''On September 23, last year, I came in contact with a 38-year-old Wing Commander and started talking with her. Last year, On November 12, he forcefully sexually abused her in Delhi after making false promises of marriage,'' read the FIR, PTI has a copy of the FIR.

The complainant told the Parliament Street police station on December 1 that the accused told her that he likes her a lot and wants to get married to her.

''Despite repeatedly telling him, he continued to established a physical relationship with me. I protested as that everything is wrong and he must wait until we were married. He paid no heed and took me to his residence as well, where I meet his parents,'' read the FIR.

She also told the police that the accused had lied to her about his marital status and family.

''I got to know about the truth about the accused on November 6 when I saw some photographs of him with another woman and two children on social media. I tried to contact him and his parents, but I was blocked from everywhere and no one responded to my calls. I visited his house in Ambala on November 16 where he raped me again and threatened me with dire consequences,'' the complainant told the police.

A police officer said that an FIR has been filed and investigation has been taken up into the matter.

''We are were aware of the allegations. The officer is fully cooperating with the probe,'' said a PRO (Defence) at Palam here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

