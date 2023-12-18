Left Menu

Woman gets ED custody for cheating people by promising high returns on Bitcoin investment

A special PMLA court here on Monday remanded a woman to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till December 26 in a case of cheating people by luring them to invest in Bitcoins for high returns.The accused, Simpy Bhardwaj, was arrested by the ED in Delhi on December 17.She was produced before special PMLA judge, MG Deshpande, on Monday.The court said materials with ED indicate that the accused along with others had cheated gullible investors after luring them with high returns for Bitcoin investment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:31 IST
Woman gets ED custody for cheating people by promising high returns on Bitcoin investment
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court here on Monday remanded a woman to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till December 26 in a case of cheating people by luring them to invest in Bitcoins for high returns.

The accused, Simpy Bhardwaj, was arrested by the ED in Delhi on December 17.

She was produced before special PMLA judge, MG Deshpande, on Monday.

The court said materials with ED indicate that the accused along with others had cheated gullible investors after luring them with high returns for Bitcoin investment. The ED investigation found that the accused met with various investors and lured them into this ponzy scheme by assuring guaranteed income of 10 per cent every month and promised them as such. The total proceeds of crime involved in this case is Rs 6,606 crore and hard-earned life earnings of several people from all over India, including Maharashtra, have been collected and laundered, the court said.

She (Bhardwaj) and her associates falsely portrayed themselves as leaders in Bitcoin mining in India and claimed to have massive cloud mining set up in China, Hong Kong and Singapore, the probe had revealed.

Those gullible investors with whom she dealt with, as alleged, need to be confronted with her as she is stating something contrary to the record. Apart from this, she is purposely hiding the end use of huge money collected from the investors which ultimately is paralyzing further investigation, the court said.

''Therefore, I am satisfied that the ED officer caused her arrest through women staff on the basis of material in his possession and having reason to believe as referred in the grounds of arrest that she has been guilty of an offence under the PMLA,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023