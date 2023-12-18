Left Menu

Parliament security breach: Delhi cops visit Latur home of accused Amol Shinde

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:43 IST
A Delhi police team has visited Zari (Bu) in Maharashtra's Latur, which is the native village of Amol Shinde, one of the six persons arrested for alleged involvement in the December 13 Parliament security breach incident, as part of the probe.

The team arrived in the village, located in Chakur tehsil, at around 2pm on Sunday and spoke to Shinde's father Dhanraj and mother Kesharbai, an official said.

The police team wanted to know about Shinde's background and other details but some of the questions could not be understood since the conversation was in Hindi, Kesharbai told reporters.

They took Shinde's T-shirt having an image of legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh, certificates obtained by him in various competitions, the family said.

Shinde's parents told police they did not believe he was connected to the December 13 incident, adding the entire family comprises ordinary folk making a living through hard work, the official said.

The 3-member team headed by a sub inspector, which had arrived in Pune by plane and at Chakur by car, spoke to Shinde's parents for about an hour.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting ''tanashahi nahi chalegi'' outside Parliament premises.

Six persons, including alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, have been arrested. They have been slapped with terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

