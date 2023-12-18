Left Menu

French Foreign Minister: UN resolution 1701 on Lebanon must be implemented by both sides

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:48 IST
  • Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 on Lebanon needs to be implemented by both sides, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a news conference on Monday.

The U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, which was passed at the end of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, stated that no armed factions should be present between Lebanon's Litani River and the border.

The resolution banned all unauthorized weapons between the Litani River and the U.N.-monitored border between Israel and Lebanon. Under the resolution, Lebanon's army is responsible for security on its side of the border in a zone from which any other armed force, including Hezbollah, is banned. (Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Irish)

