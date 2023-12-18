Biden's defense chief talks in Israel about Gaza war "transition"
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:52 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he discussed transitions in warfare from major combat operations to lower intensity warfare during his visit to Israel on Monday but stressed he would not dictate timelines.
"In any campaign, there will be phases," Austin told a news conference, saying that required detailed, thoughtful planning.
