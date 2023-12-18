Left Menu

NCPCR asks K'taka police to probe incident where SC students forced to clean septic tank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:54 IST
NCPCR asks K'taka police to probe incident where SC students forced to clean septic tank
  • Country:
  • India

Apex child rights body NCPCR has directed the Karnataka police to probe the reported incident where Scheduled Caste students were allegedly forced to clean a septic tank used for human waste disposal.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter addressed to the Kolar Deputy Commissioner, expressed deep concern over the gravity of the reported incident and sought an action taken report within three days from the date of receipt of the communication.

It urged immediate action against those found guilty in the matter.

The Commission sought the invoking of Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009, and Section 75 of the JJ Act, 2015, to ensure a comprehensive and thorough investigation.

The NCPCR further directed authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against individuals found guilty. The Commission emphasised the seriousness of the matter and called for a prompt and transparent investigation.

The NCPCR has requested an action taken report within three days from the date of receipt of the letter issued on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023