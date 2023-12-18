Left Menu

It is a continuous phenomenon, he said.The ASI receives representations from various quarters regarding the maintenance and upkeep of certain monuments from time to time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:59 IST
Remains of Hindu temples found from early historical times, says govt
Evidence or remains of Hindu temples and caves have been found from early historical times in the country, the government said on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

He was asked if temples of Hindu civilisation existed or temples of Hindu gods and goddesses were built in all the caves or domes that exist in the country and were ''later destroyed by the Mughal rulers and the Britishers'' and, if so, whether the government proposes to take positive steps to preserve ''the Hindu religious cultural heritage under the ASI'' that are in a ''dilapidated condition and restore it to its pristine form''.

Reddy said in his response, ''Evidence/remains of Hindu temples and caves have been found from early historical times. The government of India maintains ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance, including temples, caves and domes.'' The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertakes conservation, preservation and maintenance of ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance according to need, priority and resources while following norms and the policy of conservation. It is a continuous phenomenon, he said.

The ASI receives representations from various quarters regarding the maintenance and upkeep of certain monuments from time to time. These representations are examined and the works taken up according to the need, priority and the availability of resources, the minister added.

