Case registered against illegally settled Rohingyas in J-K’s Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday registered a case following recovery of illegally obtained official documents during a crackdown against Rohingyas -- a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar -- in Kishtwar district, officials said. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of important documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) at the Dachhan police station, they said.

Following persecution in their country, many Rohingyas entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of the nation. According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016. The police during a verification drive earlier in March 2021 found over 250 Rohingyas, including women and children, living illegally in Jammu city and subsequently lodged them in a holding centre inside the Sub-Jail Kathua.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, said that four houses were searched at Krosa, Soundar and Kiyar in Dachhan area, leading to the recovery of incriminating materials.

"The investigation revealed that Rohingyas managed to procure documents such as domicile certificates, ration cards, Aadhar cards and voter cards illegally," he said.

The SSP reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the law by ensuring a thorough examination of all evidence related to the case.

"The crackdown aims at unearthing the nexus of illegal settlement of Rohingyas and further procuring fake documents in their favour," he said.

