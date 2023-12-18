5 given life imprisonment, another two years in bizman murder case
A court here on Monday sentenced four people to life imprisonment and another to two years in jail for murdering a businessman in 2019. Sudhir Taneja, a resident of Nai Basti, who owned a garment shop in Sadar Bazaar, was shot dead on the night of May 28, 2019, when he was returning home on his scooty, police said.
A court here on Monday sentenced four people to life imprisonment and another to two years in jail for murdering a businessman in 2019. The sixth accused in the case, a juvenile, was also declared a child in conflict with law and was given life imprisonment. Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the person given the two-year jail term.
Naib Court Navneet Dahiya said the child was tried as an adult and was given the sentence. The court had convicted the five people on Thursday and the quantum of sentence was given on Monday. Sudhir Taneja, a resident of Nai Basti, who owned a garment shop in Sadar Bazaar, was shot dead on the night of May 28, 2019, when he was returning home on his scooty, police said. The attackers decamped with the two-wheeler which had Rs 5 lakh and some documents in its boot, they said. On June 15, 2019, Suraj Kataria alias Chhotu, a resident of Basai, was arrested. After this, Manoj Kumar alias Monu, Suraj, Praveen alias Pokey, Saurabh Kumar alias Mahakal and a juvenile were apprehended. Some of the looted cash and the scooty was recovered, said police. Praveen was handed the two-year imprisonment sentence.
