Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by gunmen from Syria
The Jordanian army said on Monday dozens of infiltrators from Syria crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives in what it said was a foiled plot against the kingdom's security.
State broadcaster al Mamlaka said the army blew up a vehicle laden with explosives in the biggest armed cross-border operation to smuggle weapons and drugs in recent years.
