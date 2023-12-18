Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by gunmen from Syria

The Jordanian army said on Monday dozens of infiltrators from Syria crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives in what it said was a foiled plot against the kingdom's security.

State broadcaster al Mamlaka said the army blew up a vehicle laden with explosives in the biggest armed cross-border operation to smuggle weapons and drugs in recent years.

