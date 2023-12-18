DRI officers nab Nigerian national involved in drug smuggling syndicate

DRI officers have nabbed one Nigerian national who is a key member of a drug smuggling syndicate operating from Greater Noida, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

DRI had earlier seized 2.485 kg of Cocaine on October 14 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and arrested one individual red-handed while attempting to smuggle drugs into India for the said smuggling syndicate.

During further in-depth investigation, a key member of this drug smuggling syndicate was identified, who was financing and operating this syndicate from Greater Noida. After sustained efforts and surveillance for a couple of months, the officers managed to find the whereabouts of the accused, the ministry said. Thereafter, the DRI team comprising officers from Mumbai and Noida, laid a trap and nabbed this smuggling syndicate member from Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, it added.

''He was found in possession of multiple SIM cards, number of mobile phones and multiple passports issued from different countries,'' the ministry said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before the court on December 13, 2023 and is presently under judicial custody.

