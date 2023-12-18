Left Menu

Goyal launches PM Gatishakti district collector's handbook

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched PM Gatishakti district collectors handbook for area development planning at the district level. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT said the handbook precedes a detailed overview of the principles of area development planning and the critical role of district level administration in achievement of the desired objectives.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched PM Gatishakti district collector's handbook for area development planning at the district level. PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics cost. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the handbook precedes a detailed overview of the principles of area development planning and the critical role of district level administration in achievement of the desired objectives. It added that it also provides complete understanding of the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders at district/local level involved in planning and implementation of social and economic infrastructure for seamless district level adoption of PM Gatishakti area development planning. The minister also unveiled a compendium for roles and responsibilities on PM-Gatishakti national master plan. Further, the department said a BISAG-N office-cum-training centre has been opened at Pragati Maidan. Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) is an autonomous scientific society under the MeitY (ministry of electronics and information technology) to undertake technology development and management, research and development in the area of geo-spatial technology.

