Police say driver accidentally struck parked SUV in Biden's motorcade near campaign headquarters

Wilmington police say a 46-year-old driver believed to be drunk accidentally plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Bidens motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:38 IST
Wilmington police say a 46-year-old driver believed to be drunk accidentally plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, the sedan struck a US Secret Service vehicle that was being used to seal off the area surrounding the headquarters for the president's visit. The driver then tried to continue forward into the closed-off intersection, before Secret Service agents surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Wilmington police said Monday their investigation determined the driver, a 46-year-old Wilmington man, accidentally struck the SUV and he was charged with drunken driving and inattentive driving.

A loud bang and sound of crunching metal echoed on the quiet street as Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle. Jill Biden was already seated inside, and the two were driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

Steve Kopek, a US Secret Service spokesman, said the president's motorcade departed without incident and the driver was not considered a serious threat to the president.

