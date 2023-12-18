Left Menu

Silver jubilee reunion of IMA's December 1998 batch concludes

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:54 IST
Silver jubilee reunion of IMA's December 1998 batch concludes
The silver jubilee reunion of officers of 103 Regular, 86 Technical and 07 UES course of December 1998 concluded at the Indian Military Academy on Monday with the participating alumni celebrating 25 years of service to the nation and thanking their alma mater for making them soldiers.

A total 475 gentlemen cadets of 103 Regular, 86 Technical and 07 UES course graduated from the Indian Military Academy in December 1998.

The two-day celebrations commenced on Sunday with the officers remembering and paying tribute to their fallen colleagues at the Indian Military Academy War Memorial.

Relatives of the officers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation were also invited on the occasion.

It was followed by a windshield tour around the academy to remember the training days at their alma mater.

The officers came from all corners of the country and recalled the days spent at the academy.

Some of the officers have taken premature retirement and have become entrepreneurs while some others have joined the corporate world.

