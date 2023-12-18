Indian who arrived from Sierra Leone found in possession of cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

An Indian national who checked in a Mumbai hotel after arriving from Sierra Leone was found in possession of 4kg of cocaine valued at Rs 40 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday, the central agency said.

Based on specific information, a DRI team conducted a search in a hotel room near the Mumbai airport and recovered the drugs in two packets concealed in a travel bag by the accused, who has been arrested, the apex anti-smuggling agency said in a statement.

One of the passengers who had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Sierra Leone was under the DRI lens as the agency suspected he had smuggled narcotic substances into India, it said.

After painstaking efforts the suspect was identified and intercepted at a hotel near the airport where he was staying, said the statement.

A thorough examination of the luggage in his room resulted in recovery of two packets having white powdery substance, which were ingeniously concealed in upper and lower compartments of a trolley bag found in his possession, it said.

Travel documents available with him suggested the bag was carried by him during his journey from the West African country to Mumbai, the DRI said.

The recovered powdery substance, on examination with a field testing kit, was found to be cocaine, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, and was seized, it stated.

The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a local court, the DRI said.

An investigation was underway to locate and apprehend key members of the drug syndicate to which he was associated, the statement added.

