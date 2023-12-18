Left Menu

T'gana: Four of family including two children found murdered

After collecting more details we can say something conclusively, the official said.Some relatives of the deceased said the whereabouts of the parents of the two children were not known and suspected that they were too murdered.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:02 IST
Four members of a family including two children were found murdered and the parents are missing, Telangana police said on Monday.

Though reports claimed that six members of a single family were murdered over a property dispute, the police said they were still investigating the matter, as the murders of four persons were found ''linked''. The exact motive is not yet known, police added.

Police said they began the probe after an unidentified woman's body in burnt condition was recovered under Sadashivanagar police station limits in Kamareddy district on December 14. A murder case was registered and two suspects were picked up.

Meanwhile, police found another woman murdered with burn injuries in Medak district. Both victims were later identified as sisters.

A parallel investigation found the bodies of two children near a bridge in Nizamabad district who were related to the deceased women, police said.

A senior police official told PTI that they are working on some clues.

''We took up the investigation after a woman's burnt body was found in Kamareddy district on December 14. There were three other undetected murder cases -- one in Medak and two in Nizamabad districts reported recently and we are investigating. We are trying to connect if there was any common motive. After collecting more details we can say something conclusively,'' the official said.

Some relatives of the deceased said the whereabouts of the parents of the two children were not known and suspected that they were too murdered. They said the house was found locked in Kamareddy district.

''We came to know about the murders today from the police. There was some property dispute after the father of the children transferred the property to the name of a friend who refused to return it. This might have led to the murders,'' the relatives said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

