Hamas official reiterates no hostage exchange until Israel ends its war on Gaza

Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated on Monday the group's position that any negotiations on a hostage exchange were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

"We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exvchange that would stop the war in Gaza", Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.

