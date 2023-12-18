Hamas official reiterates no hostage exchange until Israel ends its war on Gaza
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:19 IST
Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated on Monday the group's position that any negotiations on a hostage exchange were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.
"We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exvchange that would stop the war in Gaza", Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.
