One more Ukraine aid package planned before congressional action needed -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:19 IST
The United States is planning one more aid package for Ukraine later in December, after which Congress will need to act to provide further assistance, the White House said on Monday.

"When that one's done ... we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we're going to need Congress to act without delay," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

