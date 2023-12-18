Egypt's Sisi discusses in call with UN’s Guterres Cairo's efforts for Gaza ceasefire, aid - statement

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed in a phone call with the UN Secretary General António Guterres Egypt's intensified efforts for Gaza ceasefire and entry of sufficient quantity of aid, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting By Mohamed Wali in Cairo, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

