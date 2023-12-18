Egypt's Sisi discusses in call with UN’s Guterres Cairo's efforts for Gaza ceasefire, aid - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:30 IST
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed in a phone call with the UN Secretary General António Guterres Egypt's intensified efforts for Gaza ceasefire and entry of sufficient quantity of aid, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting By Mohamed Wali in Cairo, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
