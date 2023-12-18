Left Menu

Spanish court halts exhumations of Civil War dead from Francoist mausoleum

The crypts of the granite-hewn basilica overlooking the Valley of Cuelgamuros contain the remains of some 34,000 people - many of them victims of Franco's regime - who were buried anonymously there. Relatives have been fighting for years to give their loved ones a burial under their own names and near their families.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:35 IST
Spanish court halts exhumations of Civil War dead from Francoist mausoleum
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court on Monday ordered a temporary stop to exhumations of Spanish Civil War victims from a Francoist mausoleum after the granddaughter of one victim said the disinterment work could lead to the desecration of her ancestor's remains. The exhumations are the first involving people whose bodies were moved from other parts of Spain after the 1936-1939 war and reburied without their families' consent in a sprawling monument built by dictator Francisco Franco in the Valley of Cuelgamuros, 50km (31 miles) northwest of Madrid.

The woman, who requested the preliminary injunction in a suit filed by a group of Christian lawyers, said the exhumations violated her right to give her grandmother, who was executed in 1936, a dignified burial. The woman has remained anonymous and has not spoken to media. According to court documents seen by Reuters, the judge granted the injunction based on the right to religious freedom, and ordered that the exhumations be frozen until a "deeper understanding of the situation" could be gained.

The court gave the state-run National Heritage agency, which manages the site, three days to make its case, after which it will decide whether to lift, keep or modify the injunction. The crypts of the granite-hewn basilica overlooking the Valley of Cuelgamuros contain the remains of some 34,000 people - many of them victims of Franco's regime - who were buried anonymously there.

Relatives have been fighting for years to give their loved ones a burial under their own names and near their families. Following multiple delays and legal battles, forensic scientists in June began exhuming 128 bodies from the basilica's crypt, seven years after a court approved the work.

Eduardo Ranz, the attorney who led the fight to exhume the victims, told Reuters that invoking religious liberty was "an opinion but not legal grounds" to stop the exhumations. He added that it had yet to be proven that the rights of the victim concerned, who he said was buried 200 metres (656 ft) away from the crypt where the exhumations were taking place, could be violated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023