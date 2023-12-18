Left Menu

Navy gifts 30-foot long INS Mormugao model to Goa on eve of Liberation Day

The ships association with Goa is a symbol of the states growing maritime contribution and Indias technological prowess. I am sure the ship will be the true flag bearer of Goa as it sails all over the world, Sawant asserted.December 18 marks 61 years of Operation Vijay.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:39 IST
Navy gifts 30-foot long INS Mormugao model to Goa on eve of Liberation Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy on Monday gifted a model of the country's latest indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao to the state government on the eve of Goa Liberation Day.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present for the function held at Mormugao harbour at Vasco along with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command.

The 30-foot long model will be kept on display in Vasco city, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Sawant said the the indigenous content of this warship is 75 per cent, which is a significant jump from the predecessor class of destroyers.

''INS Mormugao has the true spirit of Make in India and our endeavour of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat. The ship's association with Goa is a symbol of the state's growing maritime contribution and India's technological prowess. I am sure the ship will be the true flag bearer of Goa as it sails all over the world,'' Sawant asserted.

''December 18 marks 61 years of Operation Vijay. Today is also the eve of Goa Liberation Day,'' the CM said.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 to commemorate freedom from Portuguese rule following military action code named 'Operation Vijay'.

''The Indian Navy played crucial role in the liberation of Goa. The Goa operation was the first time the navy was engaged as a part of tri-service operations,'' Sawant said.

INS Mormugao, the second warship of the P15B class of stealth, guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on December 18, 2022 at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The ship was launched on September 17, 2016 and commenced her sea trials on December 19, 2021 to coincide with Goa Liberation Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023